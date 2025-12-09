Family Compass presents 8th Annual North Star Luncheon

Family Compass will present its 8th Annual North Star Luncheon, a fundraiser to raise awareness on how to stop child abuse before it occurs.

Calvert Collins-Bratton, current chief relationship officer for Communities Foundation of Texas and former television reporter, will moderate a panel discussion featuring renowned international artist Rolando Diaz and activist, advocate, author and nonprofit co-founder Christina Meredith as they share their own personal journeys of overcoming early adversities to each finding their own gifts and sharing those gifts with others.