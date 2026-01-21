Family Music Theatre presents Disney's Frozen

Photo by Angela Germany Photography + Sydney Cornelius

Set in the enchanting kingdom of Arendelle, Disney's Frozen follows sisters Anna and Elsa as they navigate fear, love, and the power of embracing who you are. Featuring songs like "Let It Go," "Love is an Open Door," and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," the enchanting family-friendly production is filled with wonder, heart, and hope.

WHEN

WHERE

New Vida Church of God
3727 W Kiest Blvd, Dallas, TX 75233, USA
https://www.familymusictheatre.com/frozen

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
