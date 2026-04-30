Fan Expo Dallas will highlight an action-packed weekend celebrating the best of pop culture. From celebrity appearances and live panels to cosplay and immersive fan experiences, the three-day event delivers non-stop excitement for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming.

The convention floor is packed with artists, collectibles, and exclusive merchandise, while autograph sessions and photo ops give fans the chance to get up close with their favorite stars. Cosplayers take center stage with their creativity, and fans of all ages can explore interactive zones, special programming, and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

Celebrity guests will include Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and Karl Urban; Mel Gibson; Mathew Lewis (Harry Potter films); The Goonies' Corey Feldman, Joe Pantoliano, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Robert Davi; and more.