Image courtesy of The City of Farmers Branch Parks and Recreation
The City of Farmers Branch Parks and Recreation will present the inaugural Farmers Branch Fall Fest. The autumnal celebration brings the best of the city's long-standing Halloween in the Park and Haunts & Houses traditions with the debut of the Spooky Dash 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run into a single, action-packed community experience.
The City of Farmers Branch Parks and Recreation will present the inaugural Farmers Branch Fall Fest. The autumnal celebration brings the best of the city's long-standing Halloween in the Park and Haunts & Houses traditions with the debut of the Spooky Dash 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run into a single, action-packed community experience.
WHEN
WHERE
Farmers Branch Historical Park
2540 Farmers Branch Ln, Farmers Branch, TX 75234, USA
https://farmersbranchevents.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.