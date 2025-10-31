Fashion Group International of Dallas presents Night of Stars Gala

Fashion Group International of Dallas will present its annual black tie gala and fundraiser, Night of Stars. The fashionable evening will pay tribute to several exemplary guests, including Roberto Coin, Corey Damen Jenkins, and Joseph Altuzarra, honored for their stellar achievements in the fashion, art and design industries. 2024 honoree Jonathan Simkhai returns as Honorary Chair and Courtney Dehoff as ever-fashionable emcee.

Visitors can indulge in an interactive dining journey, featuring Chef's Tasting Stations and passed bites. As the night unfolds, guests can celebrate the icons of fashion at the prestigious awards ceremony, leading to a grand finale with a New York Fashion Week-inspired runway show.

The FGI Dallas Night of Stars gala funds events and initiatives like its annual scholarship competition which provides scholarships to college students through the FGI Dallas Fashion Group Foundation.

