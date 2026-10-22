Fellowship for Performing Arts presents C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In

Award-winning actor Max McLean’s tour de force performance in C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In captures Lewis’ personality, eloquence, and self-deprecating wit to create an onstage experience venturing deep into the soul of one of the most influential thinkers of the past century.

Using Lewis’ own words, the multimedia, theatrical event explores what convinced Lewis of the divinity of Christ; why the BBC gave him a huge audience to deliver wartime talks that would become Mere Christianity; how Hitler influenced the writing of The Screwtape Letters; and how his profound insights on prayer, heaven, and the Second Coming of Christ influenced The Chronicles of Narnia.

The performance is followed by a post-show discussion with McLean.