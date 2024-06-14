Fellowship for Performing Arts presents The Screwtape Letters
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Fellowship for Performing Arts
The Screwtape Letters is a fast-paced, tour-de-force performance of an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ satiric masterpiece. It follows Screwtape, a senior tempter in Hell, as he schemes to capture the soul of an unsuspecting human on earth and reveals spiritual warfare in vivid, humorous, and powerful ways.
The Screwtape Letters is a fast-paced, tour-de-force performance of an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ satiric masterpiece. It follows Screwtape, a senior tempter in Hell, as he schemes to capture the soul of an unsuspecting human on earth and reveals spiritual warfare in vivid, humorous, and powerful ways.
WHEN
WHERE
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/the-screwtape-letters-24
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.