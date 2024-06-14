Quantcast

Fellowship for Performing Arts presents The Screwtape Letters

Photo courtesy of Fellowship for Performing Arts

The Screwtape Letters is a fast-paced, tour-de-force performance of an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ satiric masterpiece. It follows Screwtape, a senior tempter in Hell, as he schemes to capture the soul of an unsuspecting human on earth and reveals spiritual warfare in vivid, humorous, and powerful ways.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/the-screwtape-letters-24

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
