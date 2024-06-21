Ferrari Gallery Contemporary Art presents Jeff Overlie: "Horizons" opening reception

Jeff Overlie, a multidisciplinary artist, delved into a captivating photographic series in 2010 using his Blackberry phone. Uncovering an unexpected glitch in the lens system that radically altered the image. He turned landscapes and horizons into visual marvels during an intense 11-day period, marked by minimal sleep.

The resulting images, including glimpses into his studio and daily artistic practice, held an inherent value that he sensed but wasn't certain how to process at the time. Over the course of nearly 14 years, he meticulously developed these pieces until technology advanced enough to allow large-scale printing, ensuring the preservation of their distinctive essence and originality.

The opening reception will feature cocktails, mocktails, light bites, and a sit down artist talk between Overlie and Ferrari Creative Experience Director, Charlie White.