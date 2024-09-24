Fever and Moment Factory present Astra Lumina

There’s an extraordinary place right here on Earth that holds a special connection to the stars above. Come nightfall, mysterious observatory grounds set the stage for a phenomenal event: a visit from the stars. While here, the fallen stars release an astral energy that transforms the forest into a celestial pathway for humans to discover. As the night unfolds, the stars regenerate, rise, and reunite in the night sky, to shine brighter than ever before.

Astra Lumina is an enchanted night walk that invites visitors to discover the wonder of visiting stars. Guests will set off across mysterious grounds to discover a celestial pathway of lustrous light, cosmic visions, and astral song. The multi-sensory immersive experience is for all ages.