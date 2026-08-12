Fever presents An Idiot’s Guide to Wine

An Idiot’s Guide to Wine is a hilarious comedy show paired with a curated tasting of six different wine varietals. It is written by Merrick Watts, the only comedian in the world to possess a WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) level 3 qualification. Guests will embark on a wine adventure with six unique wines, each offering its own distinct flavor.
An Idiot’s Guide to Wine is a hilarious comedy show paired with a curated tasting of six different wine varietals. It is written by Merrick Watts, the only comedian in the world to possess a WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) level 3 qualification. Guests will embark on a wine adventure with six unique wines, each offering its own distinct flavor.
WHEN
WHERE
Krimson Park
208 N Market St #300, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://feverup.com/m/676490
TICKET INFO
$65-$76
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