Fever presents An Idiot’s Guide to Wine

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Fever

An Idiot’s Guide to Wine is a hilarious comedy show paired with a curated tasting of six different wine varietals. It is written by Merrick Watts, the only comedian in the world to possess a WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) level 3 qualification. Guests will embark on a wine adventure with six unique wines, each offering its own distinct flavor.

An Idiot’s Guide to Wine is a hilarious comedy show paired with a curated tasting of six different wine varietals. It is written by Merrick Watts, the only comedian in the world to possess a WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) level 3 qualification. Guests will embark on a wine adventure with six unique wines, each offering its own distinct flavor.

WHEN

WHERE

Krimson Park
208 N Market St #300, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://feverup.com/m/676490

TICKET INFO

$65-$76

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