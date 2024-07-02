Quantcast

Fever presents Dining in the Dark

Photo courtesy of Fever

Dining in the Dark is a unique dining experience where guests can enjoy eating while blindfolded, which will heighten the senses of taste and smell. The meal features a secret three-course menu that includes an appetizer, main course, and dessert.

WHEN

WHERE

Virgin Hotels Dallas
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://feverup.com/m/173836

TICKET INFO

$64 per person

