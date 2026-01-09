Fever presents SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of SAW

Photo courtesy of Fever

One of the most chilling horror films of all time is back … now as a laugh-out-loud musical parody. SAW The Musical reimagines the first movie, picking up from when Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight meet for the very first time in the infamous bathroom trap. Will they follow “the rules” as they discover each other’s secrets? Will they outwit the game and make it out alive? Think Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q, this is a darkly hilarious story about life, love, and yes … a little limb removal.

WHEN

WHERE

Theatre Three
2688 Laclede St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://feverup.com/m/540810

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
