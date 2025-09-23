First Presbyterian Church of Dallas presents The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace

The First Presbyterian Church of Dallas Chancel Choir and members of The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace by Karl Jenkins.

The Armed Man is a compelling account of the descent into war and the terrible consequences of violence. Set within the framework of the Christian mass, the work is based on the 15th century French folk song L’homme armé (The Armed Man) and incorporates texts from other religious and historical sources.

Composed in 1999, The Armed Man is a cry for peace in the next millennium, when war and violence will be no more. This performance will be accompanied by projected original artwork by Karen Wisdom.