Fitness Ambassadors HQ presents 6th Annual FAME Fest

The 6th Annual FAME Fest will be a day of fitness, fun, and festivity. Guests can explore over 10 signature classes from top studios like Club Studios, Training Mate, Trufusion, Pvolve, SPHERE, V12 Yoga, and The Embody Edit. There will also be unique sessions like silent disco yoga with a violinist or shadowboxing with live DJs. Classes will run from 9 am to 3 pm, with check-in starting at 8 am.

Participants can recharge with complimentary beverages and snacks, explore the wellness-driven vendor market, engage with interactive art installations, snap Instagram-worthy photos, and enjoy mini facials and a glitter bar.

The event will take place on the Pegasus Lawn outside of the Omni Dallas Hotel.