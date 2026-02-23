Flip Circus is a brand new big top entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family of Circus Vazquez fame. The new show features the same caliber of talent and quality production values that have made Circus Vazquez a hit with families for more than 50 years.

With only 800 seats in its climate-controlled tent, and none more than 50 feet from the ring, Flip Circus is a more intimate experience than its larger counterpart.

The performers are the heart of the circus and Flip Circus features some of the finest from around the world, including illusionist Jimmy Saylon, comedian Misha, juggler Dede Larible, trapeze artist Alexander Lichner, martial artists The Kung Fu Boys, and more.

