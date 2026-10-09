FLO in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Alex J Piper

FLO comes to Irving in support of their new album, Therapy at the Club.

FLO comes to Irving in support of their new album, Therapy at the Club.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/flo-therapy-at-the-club-tour-irving-texas-02-03-2027/event/0C006542C883C4D1

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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