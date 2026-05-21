Flora Street Live

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Dallas Arts District

As Dallas prepares to welcome visitors from all over the world during the FIFA World Cup, AT&T Performing Arts Center, the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Arts District and TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND will present Flora Street Live.

Designed as a walkable, multi-venue experience along Flora Street that celebrates the breadth and brilliance of Dallas’ arts and culture scene, the event will feature performances, film, live music, Broadway, visual art, and free community events. Flora Street Live welcomes visitors and locals alike to explore one of the nation’s largest urban arts districts beyond the stadiums.

As Dallas prepares to welcome visitors from all over the world during the FIFA World Cup, AT&T Performing Arts Center, the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Arts District and TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND will present Flora Street Live.

Designed as a walkable, multi-venue experience along Flora Street that celebrates the breadth and brilliance of Dallas’ arts and culture scene, the event will feature performances, film, live music, Broadway, visual art, and free community events. Flora Street Live welcomes visitors and locals alike to explore one of the nation’s largest urban arts districts beyond the stadiums.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Arts District
750 North St. Paul Street #1150, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.dallasartsdistrict.org/2026-flora-street-live/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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