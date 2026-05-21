As Dallas prepares to welcome visitors from all over the world during the FIFA World Cup, AT&T Performing Arts Center, the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Arts District and TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND will present Flora Street Live.

Designed as a walkable, multi-venue experience along Flora Street that celebrates the breadth and brilliance of Dallas’ arts and culture scene, the event will feature performances, film, live music, Broadway, visual art, and free community events. Flora Street Live welcomes visitors and locals alike to explore one of the nation’s largest urban arts districts beyond the stadiums.