Folding Chairs Comedy Troupe presents Let’s Get Canceled!

Photo courtesy of Folding Chairs Comedy Troupe

The Folding Chairs Comedy Troupe is back with a brand-new sketch show that asks the question: is it still legal to be funny? They're pushing boundaries, cracking jokes they probably shouldn’t, and inviting audiences to laugh with them as we all get canceled together.

No topic is too sacred, no punchline too sharp - and yes, it might get them in trouble, but that’s half the fun. And because laughter should do more than make you cry tears of joy, they're also raising money for F*ck Cancer, turning canceled culture into a chance to support cancer research.

WHEN

WHERE

The Core Theatre
518 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-core-theatre/68dd7c789b7aa86d49703c9b/tickets#/productions-view

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
