Photo by Lisa Means

The annual Folds of Honor Gala brings together Dallas and Fort Worth military and first responder families, veterans, scholarship recipients, and members of the North Texas community. The money raised will be used to provide educational scholarships to the nation’s most deserving families, the ones that sacrifice to protect our freedoms.

WHEN

WHERE

AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
TICKET INFO

$250; Sponsorships begin at $5,000.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
