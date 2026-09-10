For The Children Texas Gala

For The Children is a national non-profit that equips churches and communities to serve children and families impacted by foster care and relational trauma through Royal Family KIDS Camp, Mentoring, and Bridge to Belonging. The 2026 Texas Gala will raise support to serve more children and families through these programs.
For The Children is a national non-profit that equips churches and communities to serve children and families impacted by foster care and relational trauma through Royal Family KIDS Camp, Mentoring, and Bridge to Belonging. The 2026 Texas Gala will raise support to serve more children and families through these programs.
WHEN
WHERE
Park City Club
5956 Sherry Ln #1700, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
https://forthechildren.org/
TICKET INFO
$250
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.