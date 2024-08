From Frozen to Phantom to Wicked, Forbidden Broadway is a satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits featuring outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart, and madcap impressions by a stellar cast. A New York sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. It's a hip and fresh view of theatre’s tried and true.