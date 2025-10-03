Frank Turner presents Lost Evenings IX

Frank Turner will present that the ninth installment of the award-winning festival Lost Evenings. The multi-stage, four-day event will occupy the many rooms of the venue, providing a full program of live music, panels, workshops and more.

The Main Stage will be headlined by Turner performing completely different sets, with songs from every era and album. Running concurrently is the Nick Alexander Stage, named after the merchandise manager and long-time friend of Frank’s, who was tragically killed in the Paris, Bataclan attack in 2015. The stage plays host to some of the best emerging acts, personally selected by Frank.

Augmenting the evening live performances will be a full program of additional activities under the banner of "Last Minutes." These include pop-ups, open mic sessions, panels, masterclasses and workshops as well as the annual Needles Flickering tattoo flash.



A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go directly to The Ally Coalition, a non-profit organization that uses the power of music to support LGBTQ Youth.