Frankie Quiñones: Good Vibes Only Tour

Photo by Robyn Van Swank

Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor, and creator, often known for his memorable character work. Building on the success of his HBO special Superhomies, he recently released his debut hour-long comedy special, Damn That’s Crazy, in which he unpacks love, addiction, and the high-stakes politics of the family carne asada.

Frankie’s signature character work includes "Creeper," a reformed cholo turned fitness guru, and "Juanita Carmelita," a spicy suburban drama queen. These viral personas have amassed millions of views, with Creeper’s Cholofit exercise routines have become internet sensations among his millions of followers across social media.

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/frankie-quinones-good-vibes-only-dallas-texas-03-28-2026/event/0C006346BDE127C8

$41 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
