Frankie Quiñones: Good Vibes Only Tour

Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor, and creator, often known for his memorable character work. Building on the success of his HBO special Superhomies, he recently released his debut hour-long comedy special, Damn That’s Crazy, in which he unpacks love, addiction, and the high-stakes politics of the family carne asada.

Frankie’s signature character work includes "Creeper," a reformed cholo turned fitness guru, and "Juanita Carmelita," a spicy suburban drama queen. These viral personas have amassed millions of views, with Creeper’s Cholofit exercise routines have become internet sensations among his millions of followers across social media.