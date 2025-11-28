Friends of Oak Cliff Cultural Center presents Cliff Crawl

The Friends of the Oak Cliff Cultural Center will present the inaugural Cliff Crawl. The new community event will blend the thrill of a scavenger hunt with the camaraderie of a neighborhood crawl, uniting participants in support of local arts and cultural programming.

Participants can form teams of four and embark on a timed scavenger hunt through Oak Cliff’s iconic Jefferson Boulevard corridor. Along the way, teams will solve clues, complete challenges and discover local businesses, eateries and cultural landmarks.

The event offers a unique opportunity to experience Oak Cliff’s creative spirit while contributing to a meaningful cause.