Friends of the Dallas Public Library presents Literary Lions Luncheon

The Friends of the Dallas Public Library will present their Literary Lions Luncheon. Taking place during National Library Week, the event will feature keynote remarks from award-winning author Eric Klinenberg, in conversation with Krys Boyd, host and managing editor of KERA’s Think, on the importance of libraries in our communities. Guests will enjoy a seated lunch and an engaging conversation led by Klinenberg.

Proceeds from the event benefit the city’s 28 branch libraries and the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, supporting workers, educational programs, literacy initiatives, and community impact events throughout the city of Dallas.