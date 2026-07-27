Frisco Oktoberfest

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Frisco Oktoberfest

Frisco Oktoberfest will feature a full day of family-friendly fun, authentic German food, Oktoberfest bier, live entertainment, shopping, and exciting competitions.

Visitors can enjoy classic Oktoberfest activities, including stein hoisting, keg rolling, brat eating contests, stein relays, wiener dog races, and more.

The Kroger Delivery Kids Zone features face painting, a petting zoo, cotton candy, Dippin' Dots, souvenirs, and more. Visitors can also shop a variety of local vendors, grab a commemorative Frisco Oktoberfest stein (while supplies last), and enjoy a great selection of Oktoberfest beers.

Frisco Oktoberfest will feature a full day of family-friendly fun, authentic German food, Oktoberfest bier, live entertainment, shopping, and exciting competitions.

Visitors can enjoy classic Oktoberfest activities, including stein hoisting, keg rolling, brat eating contests, stein relays, wiener dog races, and more.

The Kroger Delivery Kids Zone features face painting, a petting zoo, cotton candy, Dippin' Dots, souvenirs, and more. Visitors can also shop a variety of local vendors, grab a commemorative Frisco Oktoberfest stein (while supplies last), and enjoy a great selection of Oktoberfest beers.

WHEN

WHERE

The Star in Frisco
1 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
https://www.friscooktoberfest.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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