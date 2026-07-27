Frisco Oktoberfest will feature a full day of family-friendly fun, authentic German food, Oktoberfest bier, live entertainment, shopping, and exciting competitions.

Visitors can enjoy classic Oktoberfest activities, including stein hoisting, keg rolling, brat eating contests, stein relays, wiener dog races, and more.

The Kroger Delivery Kids Zone features face painting, a petting zoo, cotton candy, Dippin' Dots, souvenirs, and more. Visitors can also shop a variety of local vendors, grab a commemorative Frisco Oktoberfest stein (while supplies last), and enjoy a great selection of Oktoberfest beers.