Frontiers of Flight Museum presents Halloween Bash
Photo courtesy of Frontiers of Flight Museum
The Frontiers of Flight Museum’s annual Halloween Bash will be packed with fang-tastic activities, intergalactic guests, and more.Viisitors can enjoy science experiments, take-home crafts, the portable planetarium, a Halloween Costume contest, and more
Admission is 50 percent off for youth in costume (aged 12 and younger).
WHEN
WHERE
Frontiers of Flight Museum
6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209, USA
https://flightmuseum.com/events/halloween/
TICKET INFO
$10-$15
