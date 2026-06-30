Frontiers of Flight Museum presents "Hindenburg: The Flying Hotel" opening day

Frontiers of Flight Museum will debut a global-first exhibition that takes a new look at the Hindenburg, focusing on its status as a luxurious passenger experience and the lasting impact of its design and innovation.

“Hindenburg: The Flying Hotel” explores the history, pop culture, luxury, and engineering marvel of one of the most iconic airships of the 20th century. The immersive exhibition features around 90 rare artifacts and firsthand historical materials, including China, letters, and objects rarely seen by the public

The four-part experience features sections exploring Origins and Engineering, Life Abroad and the Flying Hotel, The Final Flight, and Legacy and Myth. Educational STEM-focused elements highlight the science, technology and engineering behind airship design.

The exhibition will be on display through June 2027.