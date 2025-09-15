Frontiers of Flight Museum presents Legacy in Flight Luncheon

Frontiers of Flight Museum's Legacy in Flight Luncheon is a signature event that brings together community leaders, educators, and advocates of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. The event’s highlight will be a keynote address by Mark Armstrong, son of Apollo XI astronaut Neil Armstrong. Mark will offer a personal and poignant perspective on his father’s historic career, the enduring impact of the Apollo missions, and the vital importance of investing in the future of space exploration and innovation.