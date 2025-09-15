Frontiers of Flight Museum presents Legacy in Flight Luncheon

Frontiers of Flight Museum's Legacy in Flight Luncheon is a signature event that brings together community leaders, educators, and advocates of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. The event’s highlight will be a keynote address by Mark Armstrong, son of Apollo XI astronaut Neil Armstrong. Mark will offer a personal and poignant perspective on his father’s historic career, the enduring impact of the Apollo missions, and the vital importance of investing in the future of space exploration and innovation.

Frontiers of Flight Museum
6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209, USA
$225

