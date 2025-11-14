Frontiers of Flight Museum presents Santa Day

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Frontiers of Flight Museum

At the Frontiers of Flight Museum's Santa Day, families can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in true aviation style, with Santa Claus making a grand entrance aboard an Airbus Helicopter before greeting guests inside. Children and families can enjoy complimentary photos with Santa, indulge in freshly baked cookies from Sugar and Sage Bakery, and sip on festive treats from a hot chocolate bar provided by CN Catering.

The morning will also feature hands-on holiday activities and family-friendly fun including coloring areas and STEM experiments and demonstrations throughout the Museum’s hangar galleries, creating a magical experience for visitors of all ages.

WHEN

WHERE

Frontiers of Flight Museum
6911 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209, USA
https://flightmuseum.com/events/santa/

TICKET INFO

$10-$15; Free for members and children 2 and under.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
