Frontiers of Flight Museum presents “Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission”

The Frontiers of Flight Museum will host the “Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission,” luncheon, featuring keynote speaker Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Wyche leads the Space Center’s role in exploring the Moon and Mars with NASA’s Artemis spacecraft. Serving over 20 years as an integral member of the NASA leadership team, Wyche will discuss her professional journey of pursuing a destination more distant than most people can even imagine - Space. She’ll also share how her passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) was nurtured early on by her parents and teachers allowing her the support and freedom to grow and explore a world of endless possibilities in aviation and aerospace.

In addition to the motivational keynote address, the luncheon will feature a panel discussion amongst four women leaders in the aerospace industry. Panelists include Leanne Caret, retired president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security; Dyan Medina Gibbens, pilot, SpaceWERX, and U.S. Space Force adviser; Caeley Looney, CEO and founder of Reinvented Inc. and flight director at Firefly Aerospace; and Amy Spowart, CEO of the National Aeronautic Association. They will have a candid conversation about their unique paths to success and ways to support more girls and women with interests in STEM.