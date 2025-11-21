Photo courtesy of Frostival at Howell Family Farms
At Frostival, visitors can step into a glowing winter dream, where holiday magic comes alive under a dazzling canopy of festive lights. Guests can wander through the enchanting Trail of Lights, sip on hot cocoa, and enjoy seasonal crafts. The event also includes free professional photos with Santa and a chance to meet holiday characters up close.
Howell Family Farms
4016 W Division St, Arlington, TX 76012, USA
https://frostivaltexas.com/
