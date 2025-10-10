Galleri Urbane Dallas presents Rachel Hellmann: "Daylight" opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present Rachel Hellmann’s solo exhibition, "Daylight," a body of minimalist shaped paintings on wood and works on paper that explore the intersection of light, architecture, and textiles.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 27.
Galleri Urbane Dallas
2277 Monitor St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.galleriurbane.com
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
