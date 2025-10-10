Galleri Urbane Dallas presents Stephen D'Onofrio: "Fruit Roll Out - Gift Edit(ion)" opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present the 11th annual Gift Edit, presenting this year’s Fruit Roll Out: new printed editions on both canvas and paper from Stephen D’Onofrio.

Stephen D’Onofrio is a contemporary visual artist focused on painting. In 2018, D’Onofrio was a finalist for the prestigious Hopper Prize. He has exhibited extensively in venues across the country, including galleries in Dallas, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia. His work can be found in numerous private and public collections including Fidelity Investments, Estée Lauder, and the Clements Collection at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas. D’Onofrio has lived and worked in Philadelphia since being awarded an artist residency in the city at Jasper Studios in 2017. His work is represented in the United States by Galleri Urbane, Dallas.

The artist’s thematic image-making is broadly characterized by an interest in the home decor market, the mass commodification of art, and the generic visual language that accompanies commercial design. His paintings explore the relationship between physical spaces and the objects we fill them with. Often alluding to typical domestic decor and household ornaments, his canvases make these inherently empty objects into simplified symbols and patterns that can then be rearranged and compressed to carry a formal sensibility. The "Produce(d) Paintings" series serves as an historic exemplar of still-life painting that is as old as the medium itself.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 27.

