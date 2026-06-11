Galleri Urbane presents "A Survey Exhibition of Gallery Artists" opening reception

eventdetail
Galleri Urbane

Galleri Urbane is turning over their entire space to celebrate their gallery artists, a curated selections of new work, new artists and rediscovered pieces from the archives. The seasonal presentation is specifically designed to serve as a resource and inspiration hub for consultants, interior designers, and private collectors. Rather than focusing on a single solo exhibition, the gallery's entire footprint will offer an expansive cross-section of art.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 8.

Galleri Urbane is turning over their entire space to celebrate their gallery artists, a curated selections of new work, new artists and rediscovered pieces from the archives. The seasonal presentation is specifically designed to serve as a resource and inspiration hub for consultants, interior designers, and private collectors. Rather than focusing on a single solo exhibition, the gallery's entire footprint will offer an expansive cross-section of art.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 8.

WHEN

WHERE

Galleri Urbane Dallas
2277 Monitor St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.galleriurbane.com

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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