Galleri Urbane presents "A Survey Exhibition of Gallery Artists" opening reception

Galleri Urbane is turning over their entire space to celebrate their gallery artists, a curated selections of new work, new artists and rediscovered pieces from the archives. The seasonal presentation is specifically designed to serve as a resource and inspiration hub for consultants, interior designers, and private collectors. Rather than focusing on a single solo exhibition, the gallery's entire footprint will offer an expansive cross-section of art.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 8.