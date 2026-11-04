Galleri Urbane presents Aron Barath "Afterglow" opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present "Afterglow," a solo exhibition by Hungarian painter Aron Barath. This is the artist’s second solo show with the gallery, following his debut exhibition, "Color is the Dope," in 2023. Known for his abstract brushstroke paintings, his latest body of work emphasizes a vibrant palette of shifting translucencies.

"Afterglow" opens with bold gestures. Massive brushstrokes pool and stretch across each canvas, pulling the viewer in at once. Up close, the texture takes over: ridges and hollows of paint seem to hover against gravity, as if they might break open and spill. Barath builds each surface in layers, and each layer adds to the cascade, the push and pull of the painting, of the brushstroke, of the artist.

Barath interweaves color to create layers of compression and diffusion, and his surfaces tend to settle into three distinct planes. His technique moves between splatter, gradient, flat color, and sweeping brushwork. Each change in color and handling pushes the layers further apart and deepens the space: flecks of orange scattered against black give way to broad strokes that open up the gaps between colors and sharpen their optical play.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 26.

