Galleri Urbane presents Benjamin Terry: "water lilies" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Benjamin Terry

Benjamin Terry’s practice resembles medieval and ancient concepts of the Wheel of Fortune, in its openness to a radical notion of generative movement: circling endlessly, shifting between order and disruptions of order. The desire: to push toward a dialectic. To stumble around. To shake things up and then sit with them, seeing what they can become with more sustained effort and slowness. Recently, something dislodged, broke free - became visible.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 28.

Benjamin Terry’s practice resembles medieval and ancient concepts of the Wheel of Fortune, in its openness to a radical notion of generative movement: circling endlessly, shifting between order and disruptions of order. The desire: to push toward a dialectic. To stumble around. To shake things up and then sit with them, seeing what they can become with more sustained effort and slowness. Recently, something dislodged, broke free - became visible.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 28.

WHEN

WHERE

Galleri Urbane Dallas
2277 Monitor St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.galleriurbane.com/exhibitions-current

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.