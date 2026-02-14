Galleri Urbane presents Benjamin Terry: "water lilies" opening reception

Benjamin Terry’s practice resembles medieval and ancient concepts of the Wheel of Fortune, in its openness to a radical notion of generative movement: circling endlessly, shifting between order and disruptions of order. The desire: to push toward a dialectic. To stumble around. To shake things up and then sit with them, seeing what they can become with more sustained effort and slowness. Recently, something dislodged, broke free - became visible.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 28.