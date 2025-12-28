Galleri Urbane presents Drea Cofield: "Wish You Were Here" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Drea Cofield

"Wish You Were Here" brings together two seemingly traditional genres - landscape and portraiture - in a manner that is both confidential and open. It features small-format plein-air paintings made during a year of far-flung travel alongside new works from Drea Cofield’s ongoing Selfie Project, in which participants send her nude selfies, images of intimacy and unveiling from which she paints. In Cofield’s hands, these “conventional” forms reveal themselves as open systems, porous to joy, vulnerability, and the politics of looking.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 14.

WHEN

WHERE

Galleri Urbane Dallas
2277 Monitor St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.galleriurbane.com/wish-you-were-here-drea-cofield

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
