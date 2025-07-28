Galleri Urbane presents Jessica Drenk: "Elemental Form" opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present "Elemental Form," a solo exhibition of the latest works by New York based artist Jessica Drenk. It will be the artist’s seventh solo exhibition at the gallery.

Drenk's practice subverts the notion of functional everyday materials. Tactile and textural, her sculpture and two-dimensional works highlight the chaos and beauty that can be found in everyday objects. The work is also influenced by systems of information and the impulse to develop an encyclopedic understanding of the world.

Employing a processed based approach, the artist sets out to cultivate the hidden potential within these often over looked materials. The result of these process is a range of complex objects that harken formations found in nature, blurring the boundary between nature and man made.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 8.