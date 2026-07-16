Galleri Urbane presents Joseph Carway: "Fuzzy Felt" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Joseph Carway

Galleri Urbane will present "Fuzzy Felt," a solo exhibition by Norwich artist Joseph Carway. This marks the artist’s first solo show with the gallery following his successful inclusions at the Dallas Art Fair, Felix Fair Los Angeles, and the Survey Exhibition of Gallery Artists.

Carway's exhibition is a collection of paintings on A4 panels, shaped paintings, shelves and boxed constructed paintings, and wood turned sculptures. The amalgamation of paintings in Stew in the Stomach is akin to a collection of found objects from periods unknown, they appear weathered and used.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 26.

Galleri Urbane will present "Fuzzy Felt," a solo exhibition by Norwich artist Joseph Carway. This marks the artist’s first solo show with the gallery following his successful inclusions at the Dallas Art Fair, Felix Fair Los Angeles, and the Survey Exhibition of Gallery Artists.

Carway's exhibition is a collection of paintings on A4 panels, shaped paintings, shelves and boxed constructed paintings, and wood turned sculptures. The amalgamation of paintings in Stew in the Stomach is akin to a collection of found objects from periods unknown, they appear weathered and used.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 26.

WHEN

WHERE

Galleri Urbane Dallas
2277 Monitor St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.galleriurbane.com

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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