Galleri Urbane presents Liss LaFleur: "Future Kin" opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present "Future Kin," an exhibition of artworks by Texas-based artist Liss LaFleur. For her third solo exhibition with the gallery, LaFleur presents a new body of work as part of her ongoing series, "The Queer Birth Project."

"The Queer Birth Project" reflects on the experiences of queer (LGBTQ+) childbirth and family formation in the United States. Based on original and archival research conducted collaboratively with sociologist Katherine Sobering, this work re-envisions artist Judy Chicago’s Birth Project (1980–85) and promotes a radically inclusive view of childbirth, reproductive justice, and family in a post-Roe era.

This exhibition centers an expansive exploration of family, queer kinship models, and future forms of belonging. It is the second in a series of six thematically focused collections of multimedia works that will lead to a published book and interactive digital archive. Included in "Future Kin" are four primary, interconnected artworks that are informed by interviews and surveys conducted with over 100 queer families. These include a suspended, digitally printed fringe, glass mobiles, three neon sculptures produced in collaboration with Lite Brite Neon, and an immersive audio piece that takes the form of a libretto. Handheld speakers allow visitors to experience the slow, deeply lyrical, transportative text, amplified and queered through digital distortion, as they move through the space.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 28.