Galleri Urbane presents Lori Larusso: "Wild Weather" opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present "Wild Weather," a solo exhibition by Kentucky-based artist Lori Larusso. This is the artist’s third solo show with the gallery.
"Wild Weather" consists of pieces recontextualized for a commercial gallery, a mini installation in conversation about what we look out for and what comes looking for us.
The scenes are domestic. A dog sporting a cat-ear headband curls upon a black-and-blue zebra-print armchair while two cats loll and stretch at the chair’s feet. A taxidermy deer head hangs above a spotted deer-hide rug splayed out on the floor. A refrigerator, papered with the detritus of take-out menus affixed with magnets and topped with a microwave, signals a fast-casual food culture: rapid in pace, thin in substance.
Through all of it runs a red telephone cord. It loops in places and pulls taut in others, a wire for ubiquitous, non-native starlings to perch on. It is the telephone cord from Larusso’s childhood home, a lifeline pulled around a corner to talk in privacy. We can ask ourselves whether we are tied together or strung out to dry.
The exhibition will remain on display through December 26.
Galleri Urbane will present "Wild Weather," a solo exhibition by Kentucky-based artist Lori Larusso. This is the artist’s third solo show with the gallery.
"Wild Weather" consists of pieces recontextualized for a commercial gallery, a mini installation in conversation about what we look out for and what comes looking for us.
The scenes are domestic. A dog sporting a cat-ear headband curls upon a black-and-blue zebra-print armchair while two cats loll and stretch at the chair’s feet. A taxidermy deer head hangs above a spotted deer-hide rug splayed out on the floor. A refrigerator, papered with the detritus of take-out menus affixed with magnets and topped with a microwave, signals a fast-casual food culture: rapid in pace, thin in substance.
Through all of it runs a red telephone cord. It loops in places and pulls taut in others, a wire for ubiquitous, non-native starlings to perch on. It is the telephone cord from Larusso’s childhood home, a lifeline pulled around a corner to talk in privacy. We can ask ourselves whether we are tied together or strung out to dry.
The exhibition will remain on display through December 26.
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Admission is free.