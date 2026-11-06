Galleri Urbane presents Lori Larusso: "Wild Weather" opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present "Wild Weather," a solo exhibition by Kentucky-based artist Lori Larusso. This is the artist’s third solo show with the gallery.

"Wild Weather" consists of pieces recontextualized for a commercial gallery, a mini installation in conversation about what we look out for and what comes looking for us.

The scenes are domestic. A dog sporting a cat-ear headband curls upon a black-and-blue zebra-print armchair while two cats loll and stretch at the chair’s feet. A taxidermy deer head hangs above a spotted deer-hide rug splayed out on the floor. A refrigerator, papered with the detritus of take-out menus affixed with magnets and topped with a microwave, signals a fast-casual food culture: rapid in pace, thin in substance.

Through all of it runs a red telephone cord. It loops in places and pulls taut in others, a wire for ubiquitous, non-native starlings to perch on. It is the telephone cord from Larusso’s childhood home, a lifeline pulled around a corner to talk in privacy. We can ask ourselves whether we are tied together or strung out to dry.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 26.