Galleri Urbane presents Marlon Wobst: "LOCKERUNGSÜBUNG" opening reception

Bodies fill Marlon Wobst’s work. They swim, sunbathe, tumble, strain, recover, lounge; they stack and entangle, bend forward and backward, touch their toes. They are unmistakably of our world, yet somehow absorbed in their own.In one felted work, a multi-hued tangle of figures forms a buoyant melee, a joyous muddle that effervescently defies gravity - as if togetherness itself were enough to lift them. Elsewhere, a nude diver slips headfirst into an expanse of blue; only pink feet remain above the water’s surface, briefly marking the point of departure. The plunge is underway, whether we follow it or not.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 28.