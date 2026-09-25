Galleri Urbane presents Saskia Fleishman: "Contours" opening reception

Galleri Urbane presents "Contours," a solo exhibition by Philidelphia artist Saskia Fleishman. This marks the artist’s second solo show with the gallery following her recent successful inclusions at NADA New York, The Armory Show, and the Survey Exhibition of Gallery Artists.

It is the slippages that are riveting in Fleishman’s work, edges opening onto something vast. The paintings originate as photographs: a sunset off the Maine coast, a stretch of New Jersey shoreline at sunrise, the rust-toned rock outside Sedona. Printed onto chiffon, each piece then becomes a negotiation between what is held and layered, and what simply passes through.

Where Fleishman applies it, locally sourced sand gives acrylic something to grip, creating almost topographic strata. Elsewhere, the chiffon remains bare, the image sheer, gossamer, kinetic, changing color with every movement and shift in light. Two conditions coexist in the same object.

The contrasts - gauzy and sheer against grainy, thick brushstroke against delicate fabric - are where contradictions in texture dwell. It is a dual materiality, each half explaining the other. And like doorways that drift in the gallery, they function as portals.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 14.