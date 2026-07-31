Galleri Urbane presents Shinya Azuma opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present a solo exhibition by Japanese artist Shinya Azuma. Presented in collaboration with Cohju Gallery, who represents the artist worldwide, Azuma will be an artist-in-residence at the Augustus Owen Foundation where he will create artworks for the exhibition.

This marks the second collaboration between the two galleries, following a joint presentation at the ACK Art Fair in Kyoto. It also marks Azuma'ss first solo show with Galleri Urbane, fresh off a successful showing at Art Basel Hong Kong and the launch of his new monograph and solo show that opened in Tokyo in July 2026.

Azuma's work is deeply inspired by his immediate surroundings, as well as current political and social climates. During the residency, he will travel around Dallas-Fort Worth for inspiration, from local museums, visiting small towns, to the Fort Worth Stockyards and rodeos.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 26.