Galleri Urbane presents Stephen D’Onofrio: "The Florist" opening reception

Galleri Urbane will present "The Florist," a solo exhibition by Philadelphia-based painter Stephen D’Onofrio. This marks the artist’s sixth solo show with the gallery and celebrates a decade-long partnership. The event coincides with the Second Annual Design + Art on Monitor Street Block Party.

In this new body of work, "The Florist" lavishes attention on an earlier, more volatile moment in the botanical calendar: the flower. Contrasting with past exhibitions held within the still life tradition of the Northern European Golden Age, among fruit bowls and orchard trees, the pendulous weight of a ripened harvest to come, D'Onofrio subtly breaks this tradition. Indigo background, buckets for pots, and looser compositional structures present floral arrangements in their final presentations, without forgetting the process of The Florist.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 1.