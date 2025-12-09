Galleria Dallas presents BOO! Holiday Haunt

Galleria Dallas

The haunted hotel experience BooMont has been reimagined as BOO! Holiday Haunt. The fictitious BooMont Hotel has decked the halls with eerie cheer and seasonal surprises around every corner. Each Thursday will feature a special adults-only Champagne night.

WHEN

WHERE

Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
https://theboomont.com/

TICKET INFO

$15-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
