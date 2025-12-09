Galleria Dallas presents BOO! Holiday Haunt

The haunted hotel experience BooMont has been reimagined as BOO! Holiday Haunt. The fictitious BooMont Hotel has decked the halls with eerie cheer and seasonal surprises around every corner. Each Thursday will feature a special adults-only Champagne night.

