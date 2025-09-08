Gallery One Two Three presents Mel Auberty: "Year of the Horse"

Gallery One Two Three will present "Year of the Horse," a solo exhibition by Texas artist Mel Auberty. The exhibition will showcase large-scale Blue Horse paintings, woodcut prints, sketches, and sculptures, marking the culmination of 25 years of Auberty’s exploration of equine form, movement, and spirit.

Auberty’s Blue Horses have become iconic, collected widely across Texas and the U.S. Her work is deeply personal, as she was born in the Year of the Horse, grew up on horseback, and has dedicated her life to both painting and rescuing them.

For the past decade, she has expanded her passion beyond the canvas, founding Blue Horse Sanctuary near Glen Rose, Texas, rescuing and caring for horses and burros near Glen Rose, Texas.

One hundred percent of proceeds from this exhibit will be donated to Blue Horse Sanctuary.