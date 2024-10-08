Gallery One Two Three presents "The Art of the Nude" opening reception
Image courtesy of Amy Werntz
Gallery One Two Three will present the opening reception of "The Art of the Nude," a group exhibit featuring the works of Chuck Alexander, Melissa Auberty, Molly DeVoss, Linda Mucha Karns, Amy Werntz, and Lisa Whiteley.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 21.
Gallery One Two Three
123 Payne St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.artgallery123.com/
Admission is free.
