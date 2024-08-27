Garland Civic Theatre presents Little Women

Little Women is a musical with a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland.
Based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868-69 semi-autobiographical novel, it focuses on the four March sisters: traditional Meg, wild and aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth, and romantic Amy. They are with their beloved Marmee at home in Concord, Massachusetts, while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War.
Intercut with the vignettes in which their lives unfold are several recreations of the melodramatic short stories Jo writes in her attic studio.
